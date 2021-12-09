Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of FLYW opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,533.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,860,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

