Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE FTK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 308,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.61. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 293.1% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

