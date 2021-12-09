Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

FLXS opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $49,737.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,115 shares of company stock valued at $143,815 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

