Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) EVP Christopher M. Foskett Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,987,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

