First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Shares Up 1%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) shares shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. 659,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 580,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 200.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1,263.3% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 259,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 240,116 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,773,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.