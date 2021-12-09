First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

