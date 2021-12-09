First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Holdings Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after purchasing an additional 664,811 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

