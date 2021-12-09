First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

FCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

NYSE FCF opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.09.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,410,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,019 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

