First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $822.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $840.91. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $558.44 and a 52-week high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $469.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

