First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.68. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in First Advantage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,777,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,857,000 after buying an additional 27,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Advantage by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,735,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,523 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Advantage by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

