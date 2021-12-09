FIO Protocol Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.54 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003462 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003872 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 796,416,999 coins and its circulating supply is 370,275,468 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

