Financial Survey: eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) vs. Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lightspeed POS and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightspeed POS 1 2 14 0 2.76 eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60

Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus target price of $112.20, suggesting a potential upside of 131.01%. eGain has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.31%. Given Lightspeed POS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lightspeed POS is more favorable than eGain.

Risk & Volatility

Lightspeed POS has a beta of 4.27, suggesting that its share price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightspeed POS and eGain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightspeed POS $221.73 million 29.29 -$124.28 million ($1.54) -31.54 eGain $78.29 million 4.25 $6.96 million $0.17 62.29

eGain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lightspeed POS. Lightspeed POS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Lightspeed POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lightspeed POS and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightspeed POS -49.63% -3.30% -3.02% eGain 6.78% 12.25% 5.32%

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, order-ahead and curbside pickup, point of sale, product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, loyalty, customer management, and tailored financial solutions. The company also offers Lightspeed Loyalty; Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments, a payment processing solution; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells a suite of hardware products to complement its software solutions for the retail and hospitality segments, such as customer facing displays, stands, barcode scanners, receipt printers, cash drawers, payment terminals, and an assortment of other accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as LightSpeed Retail Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed POS Inc. in October 2014. Lightspeed POS Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.