Financial Survey: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Osisko Gold Royalties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $3.14 billion 3.89 $511.61 million $2.64 18.86 Osisko Gold Royalties $163.93 million 11.96 $12.60 million $0.01 1,179.18

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Gold Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 16.97% 11.03% 6.52% Osisko Gold Royalties 0.69% 3.75% 2.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Agnico Eagle Mines and Osisko Gold Royalties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 4 5 0 2.56 Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 6 0 2.86

Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus price target of $90.64, indicating a potential upside of 82.05%. Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus price target of $22.58, indicating a potential upside of 91.71%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Agnico Eagle Mines.

Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Agnico Eagle Mines pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Osisko Gold Royalties pays out 1,701.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Osisko Gold Royalties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

