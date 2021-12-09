Financial Analysis: Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) versus Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Growth Capital Acquisition and Standard Motor Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Standard Motor Products 6.40% 18.26% 9.81%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Growth Capital Acquisition and Standard Motor Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Growth Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Standard Motor Products has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Standard Motor Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Growth Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Growth Capital Acquisition and Standard Motor Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A Standard Motor Products $1.13 billion 1.00 $57.39 million $3.59 14.34

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Growth Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Growth Capital Acquisition

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems. The Temperature Control Segment manufactures and remanufactures air conditioning compressors, air conditioning and heating parts, engine cooling system parts, power window accessories, and windshield washer system parts. The company was founded by Elias Fife and Ralph van Allen in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

