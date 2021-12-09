Financial Analysis: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) versus Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Five9 and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 5 16 0 2.68 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Five9 presently has a consensus target price of $201.10, suggesting a potential upside of 41.57%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.27%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Five9.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -10.04% -7.59% -1.28% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -108.20% -95.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five9 and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $434.91 million 22.11 -$42.13 million ($0.84) -169.11 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million $0.16 42.63

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Five9 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

