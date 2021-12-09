Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 849 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Raymond James cut their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

