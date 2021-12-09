Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Euronav were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EURN opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.31. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

