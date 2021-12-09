Fifth Third Bancorp Has $133,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 152,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 125,806 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,200,000.

IHI opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

