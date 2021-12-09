Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after buying an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 7.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after buying an additional 404,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after buying an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Western Digital by 64.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,511,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $249,897,000 after buying an additional 68,767 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

