Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 251 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,855,000 after purchasing an additional 138,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Maximus by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 830,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 606,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 60,384 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of MMS opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

