Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 240 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,142 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after acquiring an additional 286,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 373.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 235,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,335,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

MRCY opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.