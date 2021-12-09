Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $19.50. 1,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

