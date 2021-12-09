Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lowered to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.82.

Shares of RACE opened at $267.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.01 and its 200-day moving average is $223.42.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,014,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $178,959,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1,678.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,566,000 after purchasing an additional 666,732 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,422 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,788,000 after acquiring an additional 381,095 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

