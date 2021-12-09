Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

SLB stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

