Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $60.26 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $60,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $330.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.97 and its 200-day moving average is $345.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $919.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

