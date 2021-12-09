Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $35.51 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up approximately 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $35,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,815,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $322.44 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $124.16 and a one year high of $355.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.16 and a 200-day moving average of $289.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

