Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,340 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $24,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.77. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

