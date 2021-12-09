Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $45,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.49 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

