Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 23,705 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $16,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Warner Music Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

