Fastenal to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $39,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

