Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,990 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,200 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Exelon stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.