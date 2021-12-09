Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WERN shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

