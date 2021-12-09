Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 396.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Prologis by 98.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Prologis by 20.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $159.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $161.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

