Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 1,058 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1,579.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE:EXR opened at $209.36 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $211.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.31.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.38.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.