Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5,934.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 306.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $158.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.18 and a one year high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

