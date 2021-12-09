Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.64.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after buying an additional 5,185,556 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 104.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after buying an additional 4,948,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $119,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $32.36 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

