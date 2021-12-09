Family Firm Inc. Buys 103 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 64,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $432.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

