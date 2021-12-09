Family Firm Inc. Acquires 465 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Amundi bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after buying an additional 3,933,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a market cap of $237.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.