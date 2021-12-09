Falcon Project Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,484.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $2,484.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,217.17 or 0.08657742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00079774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,939.00 or 1.00470434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002853 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars.

