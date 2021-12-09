Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after buying an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $264.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

