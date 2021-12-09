Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 178,792 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $100,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $62.45 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $264.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

