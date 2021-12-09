Express (NYSE:EXPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

NYSE EXPR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,581,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Express has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Express will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Express by 2,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 1,594,721 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Express by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,191,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Express by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Express by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 866,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

