Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Up to $35.07

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.07, but opened at $37.35. Expensify shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 2,665 shares.

EXFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

