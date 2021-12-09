Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expensify in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Expensify has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

