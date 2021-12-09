Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.30. Exeo Entertainment shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

Get Exeo Entertainment alerts:

Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Exeo Entertainment, Inc engages in the design, development, license, manufacture, and marketing of consumer electronics in the video gaming and smart television sector. Its products include the Psyko Krypton surround sound headphones, Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones, Zaaz keyboard, and the Extreme Gamer.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exeo Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exeo Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.