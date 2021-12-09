Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $114.75 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average of $132.72. The firm has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

