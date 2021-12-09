Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 74 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 172.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $157.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

