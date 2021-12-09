Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 17,142 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,142 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $93,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $312,292.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,118 shares of company stock worth $5,415,415. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

