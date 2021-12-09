Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $87,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $749,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $119,405.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 664,105 shares of company stock valued at $121,990,361. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

AXON stock opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.09. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -378.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

