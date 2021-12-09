Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALV opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.16. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

